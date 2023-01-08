Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

