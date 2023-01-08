Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $178.75 or 0.01053302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $15.19 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00433302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01462321 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.07 or 0.30604975 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 178.62304614 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,513,539.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.