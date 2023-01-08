Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.26

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $260.99 million and $11.38 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
