Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

