EnWave (CVE:ENW) Price Target Cut to C$0.70

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
EnWave Price Performance
EnWave stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of C$47.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.
