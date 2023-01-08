EnWave (CVE:ENW) Price Target Cut to C$0.70

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of C$47.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

