Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.47. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.02.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121,484 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.