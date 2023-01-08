ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.43

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $95.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00042693 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00239067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00813537 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $37.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

