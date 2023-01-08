ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

