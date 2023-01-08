ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

EFA stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

