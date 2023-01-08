Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Reaches $226.28 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $20.24 or 0.00119305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $226.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00450220 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020357 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00914423 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00603247 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00253985 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00245240 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,859,065 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
