Ethereum Classic Price Tops $19.89 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $19.89 or 0.00117415 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $236.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,943.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00448241 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020433 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00911132 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001763 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00602177 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00253899 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00244360 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,861,940 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.