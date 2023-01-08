Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Etsy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

