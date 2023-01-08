Everdome Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $49.67 million and $3.69 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01463977 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.66 or 0.30532418 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.