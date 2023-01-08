Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Exponent worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exponent by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

