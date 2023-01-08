Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

