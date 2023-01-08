FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.17% of FedEx worth $64,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FedEx Price Performance
NYSE FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.61.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.