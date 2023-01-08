FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.17% of FedEx worth $64,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.61.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.