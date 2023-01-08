Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $425.35 million and $1.23 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00042426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00018934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00238565 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99960098 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,138,515.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

