Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.49 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $118.52 million and $93.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00063869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.