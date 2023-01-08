Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $124.67 million and approximately $89.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

