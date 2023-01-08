First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.