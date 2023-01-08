Floki Inu (FLOKI) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $69.97 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00433681 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.01468917 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30629330 BTC.

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

