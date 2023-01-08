FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Increased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 830.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $125.46 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.