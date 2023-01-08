Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at $8,021,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.