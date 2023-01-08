Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 687,746 shares of company stock worth $2,873,317 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.