Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 5,616 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

