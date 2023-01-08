Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 294 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

