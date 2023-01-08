Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

