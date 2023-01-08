Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $237,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

