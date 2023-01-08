Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 5,981 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.