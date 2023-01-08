Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 112 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in KLA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $918,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 47.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

