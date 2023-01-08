Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 438 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WSO opened at $262.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

