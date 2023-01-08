Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes $941,000 Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,550 shares of company stock worth $224,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

