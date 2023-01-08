Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes $941,000 Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,550 shares of company stock worth $224,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CTO Realty Growth Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.