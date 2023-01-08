FTX Token Market Cap Achieves $293.17 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $293.17 million and $3.13 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

