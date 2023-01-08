FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($19.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($22.03). The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

KPRX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.26. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

