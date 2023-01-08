G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,207 shares of company stock worth $380,476 over the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

