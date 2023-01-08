G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0019

G999 (G999) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,614.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003857 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

