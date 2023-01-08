Gala Market Cap Hits $214.57 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $214.57 million and $334.52 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

