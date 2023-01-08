GateToken (GT) Price Tops $3.23

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00018862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $349.87 million and approximately $347,168.97 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00042747 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00236277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.1741015 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $235,862.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

