General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,303. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

