GensoKishi Metaverse Price Up 19.1% This Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $271.59 million and approximately $236,812.75 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.