GICTrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,025.12 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $90.96 million and $28,025.12 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93247373 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,215.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

