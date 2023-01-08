Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

