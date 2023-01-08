Gnosis Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $225.57 million and $1.60 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $87.11 or 0.00514490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

