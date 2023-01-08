Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTBIF. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

