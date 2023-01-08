Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.49) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Greggs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,386 ($28.75) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,049.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and a one year high of GBX 3,155.38 ($38.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,056.90.

Insider Activity at Greggs

Greggs Company Profile

In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($21.35) per share, for a total transaction of £265.80 ($320.24).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

