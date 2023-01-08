Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires £2,650.38 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £2,650.38 ($3,193.23).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Isabel Liu acquired 1,678 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £2,919.72 ($3,517.73).
- On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu bought 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,800.00).
- On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu bought 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,782.65).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
GRID stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.70. The stock has a market cap of £890.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.22. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.25 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.21).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
