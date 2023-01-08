Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $947,391.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,177.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00474959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00123247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00920259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00613799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00257103 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.