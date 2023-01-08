Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 140,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

