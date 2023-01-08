Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 3,519 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.