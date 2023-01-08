Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,123 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BCE by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 551.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 303,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

